Michael Burkes Brophy Sells 495 Shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA - Get Free Report) CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 495 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.28, for a total value of $69,933.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 71,249 shares in the company, valued at $10,066,058.72. This represents a 0.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Michael Burkes Brophy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 24th, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 755 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.50, for a total value of $105,322.50.

On Monday, July 21st, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 602 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.29, for a total value of $83,852.58.

On Monday, April 28th, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 2,018 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.18, for a total value of $307,099.24.

Natera Stock Performance

Shares of Natera stock traded up $3.25 on Thursday, hitting $141.07. The company's stock had a trading volume of 1,421,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,212,550. Natera, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.14 and a 1 year high of $183.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $159.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.55. The company has a market capitalization of $19.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.97 and a beta of 1.73.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.09. Natera had a negative return on equity of 18.29% and a negative net margin of 10.36%. The firm had revenue of $501.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $446.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.56) earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Natera, Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Natera

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTRA. Callan Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Natera in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $610,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in Natera by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,917 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in Natera by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 6,311 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management boosted its holdings in Natera by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 13,325 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 3,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS boosted its holdings in Natera by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 44,400 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $7,501,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.90% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on NTRA. Wall Street Zen cut Natera from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, May 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on Natera from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Natera from $211.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Natera from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $184.63.

About Natera

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

