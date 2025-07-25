Michael Chi Sells 13,750 Shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Stock

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS - Get Free Report) insider Michael Chi sold 13,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $770,000.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 278,654 shares of the company's stock, valued at $15,604,624. This represents a 4.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Michael Chi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 24th, Michael Chi sold 2,100 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.52, for a total transaction of $120,792.00.

On Tuesday, June 17th, Michael Chi sold 17,102 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total transaction of $1,021,844.50.

On Tuesday, June 10th, Michael Chi sold 5,600 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $319,200.00.

On Friday, June 6th, Michael Chi sold 5,100 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $285,600.00.

Hims & Hers Health Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:HIMS traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.50. The company had a trading volume of 46,302,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,801,588. The company's 50 day moving average price is $53.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.56. The stock has a market cap of $12.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 2.02. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.47 and a 52-week high of $72.98.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. Hims & Hers Health had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 22.75%. The business had revenue of $586.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 110.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HIMS. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "equal weight" rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $39.00 price target (up from $35.00) on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group set a $30.00 target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $39.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HIMS. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 111.6% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 58,894 shares of the company's stock worth $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 31,062 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the fourth quarter valued at $617,000. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,103 shares of the company's stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in Hims & Hers Health in the 4th quarter worth about $987,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 140,758 shares of the company's stock worth $3,404,000 after buying an additional 11,425 shares in the last quarter. 63.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth consultation platform. It connects consumers to healthcare professionals, enabling them to access medical care for mental health, sexual health, dermatology and primary care. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

