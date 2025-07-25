Michael Chi Sells 2,100 Shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Stock

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS - Get Free Report) insider Michael Chi sold 2,100 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.52, for a total value of $120,792.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 278,654 shares in the company, valued at $16,028,178.08. This represents a 0.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Michael Chi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 23rd, Michael Chi sold 13,750 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $770,000.00.

On Tuesday, June 17th, Michael Chi sold 17,102 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total transaction of $1,021,844.50.

On Tuesday, June 10th, Michael Chi sold 5,600 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $319,200.00.

On Friday, June 6th, Michael Chi sold 5,100 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $285,600.00.

Hims & Hers Health Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of Hims & Hers Health stock traded up $0.18 on Friday, hitting $57.50. The stock had a trading volume of 46,302,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,801,588. The stock has a market cap of $12.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.30, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 2.02. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $53.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.56. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a one year low of $13.47 and a one year high of $72.98.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. Hims & Hers Health had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 22.75%. The business had revenue of $586.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 110.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HIMS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup restated a "sell" rating on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley restated an "equal weight" rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. TD Cowen lowered shares of Hims & Hers Health from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and reduced their price target for the company from $44.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $39.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hims & Hers Health

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIMS. Webster Bank N. A. increased its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 229.1% in the 2nd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 905 shares of the company's stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 175.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the company's stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 247.5% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,310 shares of the company's stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 127.1% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,340 shares of the company's stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. 63.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth consultation platform. It connects consumers to healthcare professionals, enabling them to access medical care for mental health, sexual health, dermatology and primary care. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

