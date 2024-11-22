Michael Guthrie Sells 21,657 Shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Stock

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX - Get Free Report) CFO Michael Guthrie sold 21,657 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.43, for a total value of $1,113,819.51. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 331,187 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $17,032,947.41. This represents a 6.14 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Michael Guthrie also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 15th, Michael Guthrie sold 40,000 shares of Roblox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.07, for a total value of $2,082,800.00.

On Thursday, October 31st, Michael Guthrie sold 10,000 shares of Roblox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.44, for a total transaction of $494,400.00.

On Monday, October 7th, Michael Guthrie sold 30,000 shares of Roblox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total value of $1,245,000.00.

On Wednesday, September 11th, Michael Guthrie sold 3,443 shares of Roblox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $154,969.43.

Roblox Price Performance

RBLX stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.38. The stock had a trading volume of 6,787,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,628,171. Roblox Co. has a twelve month low of $29.55 and a twelve month high of $55.10. The company's 50-day moving average price is $45.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.08 and a beta of 1.56.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.02. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 986.36% and a negative net margin of 30.90%. The firm had revenue of $919.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.45) EPS. The firm's revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Roblox Co. will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Roblox

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 6,730 shares of the company's stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB grew its holdings in Roblox by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 53,297 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,983,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roblox by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 6,003 shares of the company's stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Thrive Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Roblox by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,358 shares of the company's stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Roblox by 5.0% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 6,691 shares of the company's stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.08% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on RBLX shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Roblox from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Roblox from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Roth Mkm raised their target price on Roblox from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Roblox from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Roblox from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Roblox currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $55.30.

About Roblox

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

