Michael L. Moehn Sells 6,500 Shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Stock

Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE - Get Free Report) CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 6,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.15, for a total transaction of $598,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 205,171 shares in the company, valued at $18,906,507.65. This trade represents a 3.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Ameren Stock Performance

NYSE:AEE traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $93.81. The stock had a trading volume of 903,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,591,402. Ameren Co. has a twelve month low of $67.03 and a twelve month high of $94.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Ameren Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 11th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Ameren's payout ratio is currently 63.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Ameren from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Ameren from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Friday. Mizuho upgraded shares of Ameren from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and lifted their target price for the company from $82.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Ameren in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Argus raised shares of Ameren to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $87.90.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ameren

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ameren

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Ameren by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,931,588 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $1,696,022,000 after purchasing an additional 4,593,638 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP raised its position in shares of Ameren by 204.3% in the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 3,827,897 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $283,111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569,897 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Ameren by 106.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,498,158 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $177,644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286,162 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ameren by 8,645.7% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,160,998 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $1,015,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Ameren by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,631,580 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $230,158,000 after buying an additional 984,879 shares during the period. 79.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.

Read More

