Michael Mente Sells 73,783 Shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) Stock

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV - Get Free Report) CEO Michael Mente sold 73,783 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.41, for a total value of $2,465,090.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,438,930. This trade represents a 50.27 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Michael Mente also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 22nd, Michael Mente sold 71,463 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total value of $2,515,497.60.

On Wednesday, November 6th, Michael Mente sold 200,000 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total value of $6,286,000.00.

On Monday, November 4th, Michael Mente sold 20,373 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.95, for a total transaction of $528,679.35.

On Thursday, October 17th, Michael Mente sold 48,346 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.32, for a total transaction of $1,272,466.72.

On Tuesday, October 15th, Michael Mente sold 36,114 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.95, for a total transaction of $937,158.30.

On Wednesday, September 18th, Michael Mente sold 456 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.93, for a total value of $11,824.08.

Revolve Group Price Performance

RVLV stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.99. 1,009,467 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,008,381. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 2.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.22. Revolve Group, Inc. has a one year low of $13.24 and a one year high of $35.86.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. Revolve Group had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 10.17%. The firm had revenue of $283.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $271.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. The business's revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Revolve Group from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Barclays raised shares of Revolve Group from an "underweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and upped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Revolve Group from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Revolve Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Wedbush restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Revolve Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $26.19.

Institutional Trading of Revolve Group

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in Revolve Group by 249.7% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Revolve Group by 91.1% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,069 shares of the company's stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Revolve Group in the second quarter valued at about $68,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Revolve Group during the second quarter worth about $165,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Revolve Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $171,000. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Revolve Group

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for millennial and generation z consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

