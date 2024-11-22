Michael O. Mccarthy III Sells 27,305 Shares of QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) Stock

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS - Get Free Report) insider Michael O. Mccarthy III sold 27,305 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.07, for a total transaction of $138,436.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,129,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,724,876.69. This represents a 2.36 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

QuantumScape Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of QuantumScape stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.16. The company had a trading volume of 10,582,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,866,104. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 14.07 and a current ratio of 14.07. QuantumScape Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.65 and a fifty-two week high of $10.03. The firm's fifty day moving average is $5.43 and its 200-day moving average is $5.74. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 4.60.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.02). During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On QuantumScape

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QS. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in QuantumScape by 2.7% in the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 79,741 shares of the company's stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 79.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,838 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,148 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in QuantumScape by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,124 shares of the company's stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,556 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 13,521 shares of the company's stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 83,867 shares of the company's stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 3,527 shares in the last quarter. 29.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on QS shares. HSBC raised QuantumScape from a "reduce" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $5.30 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "hold" rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of QuantumScape in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a "hold" rating and set a $7.00 price target (up previously from $6.00) on shares of QuantumScape in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued an "underperform" rating for the company. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised QuantumScape to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $6.26.

About QuantumScape

QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

