Michelin (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) Trading Up 0.6% - Still a Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
November 29, 2025
Michelin logo with Auto/Tires/Trucks background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Michelin's ADR rose about 0.6% to $16.305 on Friday, trading as high as $16.35 on volume of 250,322 shares, roughly 8% below the recent average session volume.
  • Analyst views are mixed — Zacks cut the stock to a Strong Sell and Oddo Bhf to Neutral while Citigroup reiterated a Buy, leaving MarketBeat's consensus rating at Hold.
  • The stock is trading below its 50‑day ($16.60) and 200‑day ($17.88) moving averages, but the company shows healthy liquidity and very low leverage with a current ratio of 1.80, quick ratio of 1.12 and debt‑to‑equity of 0.04.
Michelin (OTCMKTS:MGDDY - Get Free Report)'s stock price shot up 0.6% on Friday . The company traded as high as $16.35 and last traded at $16.3050. 250,322 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 271,484 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on MGDDY. Oddo Bhf lowered shares of Michelin to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Michelin from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup restated a "buy" rating on shares of Michelin in a research report on Friday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Michelin presently has an average rating of "Hold".

View Our Latest Report on Michelin

Michelin Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.60 and a 200-day moving average of $17.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

About Michelin

(Get Free Report)

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin SCA engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of tires. Its products and services include tires, mobility services, lifestyle products, Michelin solutions and Michelin engineering and services. The company operates through the following segments: Passenger car and Light truck tires and related distribution, Truck tires and related distribution, and Specialty businesses.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

