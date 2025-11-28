Michelin (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) Trading Up 0.6% - Still a Buy?

Michelin (OTCMKTS:MGDDY - Get Free Report)'s stock price shot up 0.6% on Friday . The company traded as high as $16.35 and last traded at $16.3050. 250,322 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 271,484 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on MGDDY. Oddo Bhf lowered shares of Michelin to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Michelin from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup restated a "buy" rating on shares of Michelin in a research report on Friday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Michelin presently has an average rating of "Hold".

Michelin Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.60 and a 200-day moving average of $17.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

About Michelin

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin SCA engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of tires. Its products and services include tires, mobility services, lifestyle products, Michelin solutions and Michelin engineering and services. The company operates through the following segments: Passenger car and Light truck tires and related distribution, Truck tires and related distribution, and Specialty businesses.

