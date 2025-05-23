Michelmersh Brick (LON:MBH) Sets New 1-Year High - Time to Buy?

Shares of Michelmersh Brick Holdings plc (LON:MBH - Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 112 ($1.50) and last traded at GBX 109 ($1.46), with a volume of 358918 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 109 ($1.46).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MBH. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Michelmersh Brick from GBX 170 ($2.28) to GBX 160 ($2.15) and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Berenberg Bank reissued a "buy" rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.28) target price on shares of Michelmersh Brick in a report on Tuesday, March 25th.

Michelmersh Brick Price Performance

The stock's fifty day moving average price is GBX 101.09 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 103.42. The firm has a market cap of £100.24 million, a PE ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Michelmersh Brick (LON:MBH - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported GBX 8.18 ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. Michelmersh Brick had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 8.82%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Michelmersh Brick Holdings plc will post 10.3053435 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Michelmersh Brick Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 5th will be issued a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 5th. This is a boost from Michelmersh Brick's previous dividend of $1.60. Michelmersh Brick's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.87%.

About Michelmersh Brick

Michelmersh Brick Holdings PLC is a business with seven market leading brands: Blockleys, Carlton, Charnwood, Freshfield Lane, Michelmersh, Hathern Terra Cotta and Floren. These divisions operate within a fully integrated business combining the manufacture of clay bricks and pavers. The Group also includes a landfill operator, New Acres Limited, and seeks to develop future landfill and development opportunities on ancillary land assets. Established in 1997 the Company has grown through acquisition and organic growth into a profitable and asset rich business, producing over 120 million clay bricks and pavers per annum.

