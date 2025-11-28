Free Trial
Black Friday: Try MarketBeat All Access Tools — 5 Weeks for $5
Snag the Offer
Claim MarketBeat All Access Sale Promotion

Microlise Group (LON:SAAS) Price Target Lowered to GBX 145 at Berenberg Bank

Written by MarketBeat
November 29, 2025
Microlise Group logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Berenberg Bank cut its price target for Microlise to GBX 145 (from GBX 210) but kept a "Buy" rating, which implies roughly a 47.8% upside from the current share price.
  • Canaccord also trimmed its target to GBX 191 and the stock retains a consensus "Buy" rating with an average analyst target of GBX 168.
  • Shares are trading around GBX 98.13 (down ~0.9%), with a market cap of £113.78m, a negative PE of -143.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, highlighting valuation pressure and elevated leverage.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in December.

Microlise Group (LON:SAAS - Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 210 to GBX 145 in a report issued on Wednesday,Digital Look reports. The firm presently has a "buy" rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank's target price points to a potential upside of 47.76% from the stock's current price.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Microlise Group from GBX 199 to GBX 191 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of GBX 168.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SAAS

Microlise Group Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of SAAS traded down GBX 0.87 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 98.13. The company had a trading volume of 67,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,932. Microlise Group has a 1-year low of GBX 88 and a 1-year high of GBX 150. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 124.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 121.70. The stock has a market cap of £113.78 million, a PE ratio of -143.67 and a beta of 0.19.

Microlise Group (LON:SAAS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 25th. The company reported GBX 2.62 earnings per share for the quarter. Microlise Group had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 1.87%. Research analysts forecast that Microlise Group will post 5.5260831 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Microlise Group

(Get Free Report)

Microlise is a leading provider of transport management software to fleet operators helping them to improve efficiency, safety, and reduce emissions These improvements are delivered through reduced fuel use, reduced mileage travelled, improved driver performance, fewer accidents, elimination of paperwork and delivery of an enhanced customer experience Established in 1982, Microlise is an award-winning business with around 350 employees based at the Group's headquarters in Nottingham, as part of a total staff of 500 globally with international offices in France, India and Australia

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Microlise Group Right Now?

Before you consider Microlise Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Microlise Group wasn't on the list.

While Microlise Group currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Stocks to Buy And Hold Forever Cover
7 Stocks to Buy And Hold Forever

Enter your email address and we'll send you MarketBeat's list of seven stocks and why their long-term outlooks are very promising.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

Warner Bros. Sale Rumors Heat Up: What Investors Need to Know
Warner Bros. Sale Rumors Heat Up: What Investors Need to Know
By Leo Miller | November 25, 2025
tc pixel
An $8 trillion-dollar discovery 17,000 ft underwater
An $8 trillion-dollar discovery 17,000 ft underwater
From Porter & Company (Ad)
DoorDash’s Recent Stock Dip Equals 60% Upside
DoorDash’s Recent Stock Dip Equals 60% Upside
By Sam Quirke | November 23, 2025
D-Wave: Time to Buy the Dip? Or is the Fall Just Starting?
D-Wave: Time to Buy the Dip? Or is the Fall Just Starting?
By Nathan Reiff | November 24, 2025
Why Gold Loves Trump as Much as Trump Loves Gold
Why Gold Loves Trump as Much as Trump Loves Gold
By Jordan Chussler | November 26, 2025
tc pixel
Black Friday: Unlock My “Win Either Way” Trade Plan For $1
Black Friday: Unlock My “Win Either Way” Trade Plan For $1
From Timothy Sykes (Ad)
5 Stocks to Buy Before Santa Claus Comes to Town
5 Stocks to Buy Before Santa Claus Comes to Town
By Thomas Hughes | November 26, 2025
Broadcom’s Best Catalyst Yet Might Be Hiding in 2026 Forecasts
Broadcom’s Best Catalyst Yet Might Be Hiding in 2026 Forecasts
By Leo Miller | November 24, 2025

Recent Videos

5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: December‘s Top Picks With Upside Ahead
5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: December's Top Picks With Upside Ahead
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Trump Fuels Housing Hopes—3 Stocks Wall Street Is Watching
Trump Fuels Housing Hopes—3 Stocks Wall Street Is Watching
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Big Tech Just Reignited the Market: What‘s Moving Now
Big Tech Just Reignited the Market: What's Moving Now
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines