Microlise Group (LON:SAAS) Price Target Lowered to GBX 145 at Berenberg Bank

Microlise Group (LON:SAAS - Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 210 to GBX 145 in a report issued on Wednesday,Digital Look reports. The firm presently has a "buy" rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank's target price points to a potential upside of 47.76% from the stock's current price.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Microlise Group from GBX 199 to GBX 191 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of GBX 168.

Shares of SAAS traded down GBX 0.87 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 98.13. The company had a trading volume of 67,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,932. Microlise Group has a 1-year low of GBX 88 and a 1-year high of GBX 150. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 124.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 121.70. The stock has a market cap of £113.78 million, a PE ratio of -143.67 and a beta of 0.19.

Microlise Group (LON:SAAS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 25th. The company reported GBX 2.62 earnings per share for the quarter. Microlise Group had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 1.87%. Research analysts forecast that Microlise Group will post 5.5260831 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microlise is a leading provider of transport management software to fleet operators helping them to improve efficiency, safety, and reduce emissions These improvements are delivered through reduced fuel use, reduced mileage travelled, improved driver performance, fewer accidents, elimination of paperwork and delivery of an enhanced customer experience Established in 1982, Microlise is an award-winning business with around 350 employees based at the Group's headquarters in Nottingham, as part of a total staff of 500 globally with international offices in France, India and Australia

