Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Trading Down 1.4% - Here's Why

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report)'s share price was down 1.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $854.35 and last traded at $935.89. Approximately 71,250,326 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 61% from the average daily volume of 44,266,234 shares. The stock had previously closed at $949.28.

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Key Headlines Impacting Micron Technology

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on MU shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. DA Davidson started coverage on Micron Technology in a report on Monday, May 11th. They set a "buy" rating and a $1,000.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $690.97.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Micron Technology

Micron Technology Stock Down 1.4%

The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $629.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $444.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 trillion, a PE ratio of 44.19 and a beta of 2.16.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $12.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $9.19 by $3.01. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 41.16% and a net margin of 41.49%.The business had revenue of $23.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 196 on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 58.79 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 30th were given a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from Micron Technology's previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. Micron Technology's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.83%.

Insider Transactions at Micron Technology

In other news, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 2,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $787.03, for a total value of $1,574,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 17,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,488,907.17. The trade was a 10.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 24,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.35, for a total value of $10,112,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 224,021 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $94,391,248.35. This trade represents a 9.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 146,000 shares of company stock valued at $85,486,715. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Micron Technology

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the first quarter valued at $27,000. High Note Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 86 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 295.8% in the fourth quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 4,800.0% in the fourth quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 98 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bayban purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

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