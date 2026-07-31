Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Trading Down 5.9% - Here's Why

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report)'s share price fell 5.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $818.00 and last traded at $823.03. 53,684,358 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 17% from the average daily volume of 46,063,797 shares. The stock had previously closed at $874.66.

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Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MU shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $1,150.00 to $1,375.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Citigroup upped their price target on Micron Technology from $1,200.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Melius Research started coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday, April 27th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $700.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $535.00 to $1,625.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,268.93.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MU

Micron Technology Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $930.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 3.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $975.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $638.68.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 24th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $25.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $21.39 by $3.72. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 71.13% and a net margin of 55.91%.The company had revenue of $41.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 345.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Micron Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 30.000-32.000 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 72.93 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 6th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Micron Technology's payout ratio is currently 1.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 879 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total transaction of $879,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 34,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,958,000. This trade represents a 2.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $787.03, for a total value of $1,574,060.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 17,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,488,907.17. This trade represents a 10.45% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 164,179 shares of company stock worth $169,385,921 in the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Micron Technology

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MU. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 106,608,094 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $30,427,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954,644 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 52,749,817 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $15,061,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,644 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,433,456,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Micron Technology by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,396,655 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $4,679,771,000 after buying an additional 794,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Micron Technology by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,654,349 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $3,040,858,000 after buying an additional 194,550 shares during the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

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