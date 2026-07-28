Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Trading Down 8.9% Following Insider Selling

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report)'s stock price fell 8.9% during trading on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $789.09 and last traded at $820.53. Approximately 58,187,354 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 27% from the average daily volume of 45,680,410 shares. The stock had previously closed at $900.20.

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Specifically, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 879 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total value of $879,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 34,958 shares of the company's stock, valued at $34,958,000. This represents a 2.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MU shares. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $1,750.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Wolfe Research set a $1,500.00 price target on Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, June 25th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $1,500.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $1,220.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $1,268.93.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MU

Micron Technology News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Micron Technology Stock Down 8.9%

The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $926.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 2.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $970.65 and a 200 day moving average of $628.66.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 24th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $25.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $21.39 by $3.72. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 71.13% and a net margin of 55.91%.The firm had revenue of $41.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $35.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. Micron Technology's revenue for the quarter was up 345.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Micron Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 30.000-32.000 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 72.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 6th. Micron Technology's dividend payout ratio is currently 1.36%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Micron Technology

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MU. High Note Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 86 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 4,800.0% during the 4th quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 98 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Bayban bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Micron Technology by 91.2% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 109 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

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