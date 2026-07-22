Microsoft (MSFT) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT - Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its Q4 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 29th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $4.21 per share and revenue of $87.6239 billion for the quarter. Parties may visit the the company's upcoming Q4 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at 5:30 PM ET.

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Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.06 by $0.21. Microsoft had a return on equity of 31.94% and a net margin of 39.34%.The business had revenue of $82.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.46 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Microsoft to post $17 EPS for the current fiscal year and $19 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Microsoft Stock Performance

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $397.75 on Wednesday. The business's 50 day moving average price is $399.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $409.57. The company has a market cap of $2.95 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.68, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.28. Microsoft has a one year low of $349.20 and a one year high of $555.45.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Microsoft's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MSFT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Microsoft from an "outperform" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Arete Research upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $730.00 to $870.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $515.00 to $490.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Citizens Jmp started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They set an "outperform" rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Forty-two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $556.37.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MSFT

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Microsoft news, CEO Judson Althoff sold 15,500 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.99, for a total transaction of $7,145,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 110,477 shares in the company, valued at $50,928,792.23. This trade represents a 12.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Amy Coleman sold 1,262 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $411.34, for a total transaction of $519,111.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 46,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,922,874.02. This represents a 2.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,762 shares of company stock valued at $10,508,361. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Microsoft

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,664,631,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the first quarter worth about $18,733,827,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 500.0% in the third quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 59,543,261 shares of the software giant's stock valued at $30,840,432,000 after purchasing an additional 49,618,571 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 49,640.3% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,967,038 shares of the software giant's stock valued at $14,905,904,000 after purchasing an additional 29,906,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardano Risk Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 908.5% in the fourth quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 23,568,250 shares of the software giant's stock valued at $11,398,077,000 after purchasing an additional 21,231,333 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.13% of the company's stock.

More Microsoft News

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Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation is a global technology company headquartered in Redmond, Washington. Founded in 1975 by Bill Gates and Paul Allen, Microsoft develops, licenses and supports a broad range of software products, services and devices for consumers, enterprises and governments worldwide. Its operations span personal computing, productivity software, cloud infrastructure, enterprise applications, developer tools and gaming.

Microsoft's product portfolio includes the Windows operating system and the Microsoft 365 suite of productivity and collaboration tools (Office apps, Outlook, Teams).

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