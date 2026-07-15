Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Price Target Lowered to $625.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT - Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $650.00 to $625.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an "overweight" rating on the software giant's stock. Wells Fargo & Company's target price would suggest a potential upside of 62.37% from the company's current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of Microsoft from $570.00 to $525.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 6th. Dbs Bank cut their price target on shares of Microsoft from $678.00 to $573.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $500.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn cut their target price on Microsoft from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Forty-one analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Microsoft presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $558.73.

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Microsoft Stock Down 1.5%

MSFT opened at $384.93 on Wednesday. Microsoft has a 12 month low of $349.20 and a 12 month high of $555.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business's 50-day moving average price is $401.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $412.68. The company has a market cap of $2.86 trillion, a P/E ratio of 22.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.13.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $82.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.44 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 31.94% and a net margin of 39.34%.Microsoft's revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Microsoft will post 16.71 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Amy Coleman sold 1,262 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $411.34, for a total transaction of $519,111.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 46,003 shares in the company, valued at $18,922,874.02. The trade was a 2.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Judson Althoff sold 15,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.99, for a total value of $7,145,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 110,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,928,792.23. The trade was a 12.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,762 shares of company stock worth $10,508,361. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Microsoft

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WFA Asset Management Corp lifted its position in Microsoft by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 1,016 shares of the software giant's stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Microsoft by 0.3% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,658 shares of the software giant's stock worth $5,658,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 410.4% in the third quarter. Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 2,659 shares of the software giant's stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138 shares during the period. Wealth Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 2,374 shares of the software giant's stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 23,097 shares of the software giant's stock valued at $9,735,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.13% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Microsoft

Here are the key news stories impacting Microsoft this week:

Positive Sentiment: Microsoft is expanding enterprise AI deployments, reinforcing demand for its AI and cloud ecosystem and supporting the long-term growth narrative.

Microsoft is expanding enterprise AI deployments, reinforcing demand for its AI and cloud ecosystem and supporting the long-term growth narrative. Positive Sentiment: Reports of Microsoft being a customer for new AI data-center infrastructure in Finland highlight continued investment in AI capacity and cloud expansion.

Reports of Microsoft being a customer for new AI data-center infrastructure in Finland highlight continued investment in AI capacity and cloud expansion. Positive Sentiment: Several commentators still view Microsoft as attractively valued relative to its AI growth prospects ahead of its upcoming earnings report.

Several commentators still view Microsoft as attractively valued relative to its AI growth prospects ahead of its upcoming earnings report. Neutral Sentiment: Institutional share changes were mixed, with one fund adding to MSFT while another trimmed its position, suggesting no clear consensus shift.

Institutional share changes were mixed, with one fund adding to MSFT while another trimmed its position, suggesting no clear consensus shift. Negative Sentiment: Microsoft faces a securities fraud class action tied to alleged Copilot disclosures, creating legal and reputational overhang.

Microsoft faces a securities fraud class action tied to alleged Copilot disclosures, creating legal and reputational overhang. Negative Sentiment: Job cuts and restructuring in the Xbox/gaming business may raise concerns about cost pressures and slowing parts of the business.

Job cuts and restructuring in the Xbox/gaming business may raise concerns about cost pressures and slowing parts of the business. Negative Sentiment: Ongoing market concern that AI spending is getting too expensive is weighing on Microsoft and other cloud leaders.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation is a global technology company headquartered in Redmond, Washington. Founded in 1975 by Bill Gates and Paul Allen, Microsoft develops, licenses and supports a broad range of software products, services and devices for consumers, enterprises and governments worldwide. Its operations span personal computing, productivity software, cloud infrastructure, enterprise applications, developer tools and gaming.

Microsoft's product portfolio includes the Windows operating system and the Microsoft 365 suite of productivity and collaboration tools (Office apps, Outlook, Teams).

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