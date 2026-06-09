Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Trading Down 2% - Here's Why

Shares of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT - Get Free Report) fell 2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $398.48 and last traded at $403.41. 34,143,595 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 35,803,840 shares. The stock had previously closed at $411.74.

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Key Headlines Impacting Microsoft

Here are the key news stories impacting Microsoft this week:

Positive Sentiment: NHS England is rolling out Microsoft 365 Copilot to 505,000 clinicians and staff, a major real-world healthcare AI deployment that could strengthen Microsoft’s Copilot momentum and cloud adoption. Article Title

NHS England is rolling out Microsoft 365 Copilot to 505,000 clinicians and staff, a major real-world healthcare AI deployment that could strengthen Microsoft’s Copilot momentum and cloud adoption. Positive Sentiment: BNP and other market commentary highlighted rising AI infrastructure demand, suggesting Microsoft Azure could benefit from stronger cloud spending tied to the AI buildout. Article Title

BNP and other market commentary highlighted rising AI infrastructure demand, suggesting Microsoft Azure could benefit from stronger cloud spending tied to the AI buildout. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and commentary continue to frame Microsoft as a leading AI beneficiary, with some saying its AI strategy, ecosystem momentum, and in-house model ambitions support longer-term upside. Article Title

Analysts and commentary continue to frame Microsoft as a leading AI beneficiary, with some saying its AI strategy, ecosystem momentum, and in-house model ambitions support longer-term upside. Positive Sentiment: Reports that Microsoft is distancing itself from OpenAI and building more AI infrastructure in-house were portrayed as a strategic positive, reducing dependence on a single partner and giving Microsoft more control over AI economics. Article Title

Reports that Microsoft is distancing itself from OpenAI and building more AI infrastructure in-house were portrayed as a strategic positive, reducing dependence on a single partner and giving Microsoft more control over AI economics. Neutral Sentiment: Microsoft’s role in AI remains a major investor focus, with multiple articles discussing its position in “agentic AI,” its cloud growth, and whether its valuation can keep up with AI expectations. Article Title

Microsoft’s role in AI remains a major investor focus, with multiple articles discussing its position in “agentic AI,” its cloud growth, and whether its valuation can keep up with AI expectations. Negative Sentiment: Microsoft said hackers breached some of its open-source GitHub projects and injected password-stealing malware, which raises security concerns and could weigh on sentiment around the company’s developer ecosystem. Article Title

Microsoft said hackers breached some of its open-source GitHub projects and injected password-stealing malware, which raises security concerns and could weigh on sentiment around the company’s developer ecosystem. Negative Sentiment: Several items note that Microsoft stock has been under pressure recently despite positive AI news, suggesting investors are still cautious about valuation, AI execution, and the pace of near-term monetization. Article Title

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MSFT. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Microsoft from $650.00 to $550.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Microsoft from $575.00 to $505.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $392.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $595.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They set a "market outperform" rating for the company. Forty-one analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $561.20.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MSFT

Microsoft Price Performance

The firm's fifty day moving average price is $408.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $430.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.11.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.21. Microsoft had a net margin of 39.34% and a return on equity of 31.94%. The firm had revenue of $82.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.46 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Microsoft Corporation will post 16.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

In other news, CEO Judson Althoff sold 15,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.99, for a total value of $7,145,345.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 110,477 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $50,928,792.23. The trade was a 12.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Amy Coleman sold 1,262 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $411.34, for a total transaction of $519,111.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 46,003 shares in the company, valued at $18,922,874.02. This trade represents a 2.67% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Microsoft

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 51.3% during the second quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 59 shares of the software giant's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Timmons Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Fairway Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 287.0% in the fourth quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 89 shares of the software giant's stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sellwood Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the third quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors own 71.13% of the company's stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation is a global technology company headquartered in Redmond, Washington. Founded in 1975 by Bill Gates and Paul Allen, Microsoft develops, licenses and supports a broad range of software products, services and devices for consumers, enterprises and governments worldwide. Its operations span personal computing, productivity software, cloud infrastructure, enterprise applications, developer tools and gaming.

Microsoft's product portfolio includes the Windows operating system and the Microsoft 365 suite of productivity and collaboration tools (Office apps, Outlook, Teams).

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