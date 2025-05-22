Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST) Shares Gap Down - What's Next?

Microvast Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVST - Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.57, but opened at $3.45. Microvast shares last traded at $3.58, with a volume of 3,033,091 shares changing hands.

Get Microvast alerts: Sign Up

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on MVST shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Microvast in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Wall Street Zen raised Microvast from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Microvast

Microvast Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.14 and a beta of 2.72. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $1.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $116.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.00 million. Microvast had a negative net margin of 30.88% and a negative return on equity of 22.10%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Microvast Holdings, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Microvast

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in shares of Microvast in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Microvast in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Microvast in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Microvast in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Microvast during the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. 20.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Microvast

Microvast Holdings, Inc provides battery technologies for electric vehicles and energy storage solutions. The company offers a range of cell chemistries, such as lithium titanate oxide, lithium iron phosphate, and nickel manganese cobalt version 1 and 2. It also designs, develops, and manufactures battery components, such as cathode, anode, electrolyte, and separator.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Microvast, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Microvast wasn't on the list.

While Microvast currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here