Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST) Stock Price Up 4.9% - Should You Buy?

Microvast Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVST - Get Free Report)'s stock price rose 4.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3.75 and last traded at $3.73. Approximately 2,394,241 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 12,174,167 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.55.

Get Microvast alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MVST shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Microvast in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Microvast from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Microvast

Microvast Price Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.67 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $116.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.00 million. Microvast had a negative return on equity of 22.10% and a negative net margin of 30.88%. Analysts predict that Microvast Holdings, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Microvast

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MVST. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in shares of Microvast during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Microvast in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microvast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new stake in shares of Microvast during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microvast during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.72% of the company's stock.

Microvast Company Profile

Microvast Holdings, Inc provides battery technologies for electric vehicles and energy storage solutions. The company offers a range of cell chemistries, such as lithium titanate oxide, lithium iron phosphate, and nickel manganese cobalt version 1 and 2. It also designs, develops, and manufactures battery components, such as cathode, anode, electrolyte, and separator.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Microvast, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Microvast wasn't on the list.

While Microvast currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here