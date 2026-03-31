Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Receives Average Rating of "Hold" from Brokerages

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA - Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of "Hold" by the twenty-two brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have issued a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $150.0526.

MAA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $144.00 to $138.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $164.00 to $156.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $137.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Friday.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Amber Fairbanks sold 233 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.50, for a total value of $31,804.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 3,799 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $518,563.50. This trade represents a 5.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert J. Delpriore sold 5,426 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.23, for a total value of $750,035.98. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 49,745 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,876,251.35. The trade was a 9.83% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 6,079 shares of company stock worth $838,698 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAA. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the second quarter worth $25,000. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 65.2% in the 4th quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 190 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC acquired a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. 93.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of MAA opened at $121.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.19 and a beta of 0.79. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a one year low of $120.30 and a one year high of $169.42. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $131.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.22 by ($1.74). The business had revenue of $555.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.80 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 20.23% and a return on equity of 7.44%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.23 earnings per share. Mid-America Apartment Communities has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.050-2.170 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.350-8.710 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 8.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $6.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.0%. Mid-America Apartment Communities's dividend payout ratio is currently 161.90%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc NYSE: MAA is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the acquisition, development, redevelopment and operation of multifamily residential properties. The company focuses on high-barrier-to-entry apartment communities, offering a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom homes designed to meet the needs of diverse renter demographics. Its integrated business model encompasses property management, leasing, maintenance and customer service, providing residents with a comprehensive living experience under one ownership platform.

MAA's portfolio comprises more than 100 communities and over 40,000 apartment homes across key Sun Belt markets.

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