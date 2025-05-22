Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Cut to "Sell" at Wall Street Zen

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA - Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Get MAA alerts: Sign Up

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $148.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, March 10th. JMP Securities restated a "market outperform" rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $174.00 to $171.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a "strong-buy" rating to an "outperform" rating and dropped their price target for the company from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $169.41.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Mid-America Apartment Communities

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Performance

MAA traded down $0.63 on Thursday, reaching $155.42. The company had a trading volume of 112,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 742,590. The stock has a market cap of $18.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a fifty-two week low of $126.77 and a fifty-two week high of $173.38. The company's fifty day moving average is $160.30 and its 200 day moving average is $158.25.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $549.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $551.21 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 24.03%. The business's revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Mid-America Apartment Communities

In other news, EVP Amber Fairbanks sold 173 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.85, for a total transaction of $28,865.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $502,552.20. This represents a 5.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 2,643 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.93, for a total value of $396,264.99. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 319,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,949,563.09. This trade represents a 0.82% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,313 shares of company stock valued at $1,171,707. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Mid-America Apartment Communities

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 17,273 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $2,670,000 after buying an additional 1,499 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC increased its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1,582.9% in the 4th quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 6,698 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 189,428 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $29,280,000 after acquiring an additional 45,519 shares during the last quarter. Vert Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Vert Asset Management LLC now owns 51,374 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $7,941,000 after purchasing an additional 4,499 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 11,220 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 93.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition, and development of apartment communities. It operates through the Same Store and Non-Same Store segments. The Same Store Communities segment represents those apartment communities that have been owned and stabilized for at least 12 months as of the first day of the calendar year.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Mid-America Apartment Communities, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Mid-America Apartment Communities wasn't on the list.

While Mid-America Apartment Communities currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here