Mid Cap Stocks To Keep An Eye On - November 27th

Written by MarketBeat
November 28, 2025
Key Points

  • MarketBeat identifies five mid-cap names to watch today: ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ), Interpublic Group (IPG), Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X (TSLL), PTC Therapeutics (PTCT), and Cipher Mining (CIFR).
  • SQQQ is a leveraged inverse fund, seeking daily returns equal to three times the inverse of the NASDAQ‑100, while TSLL provides 2x bullish exposure to Tesla.
  • These stocks are classified as mid‑caps (roughly $2–$10 billion) and recently showed the highest dollar trading volume among mid‑cap names, highlighting notable liquidity and market attention.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in December.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ, Interpublic Group of Companies, Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares, PTC Therapeutics, and Cipher Mining are the five Mid Cap stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Mid-cap stocks are shares of companies with medium market capitalizations—commonly in the roughly $2 billion to $10 billion range—positioned between large-cap and small-cap firms. Investors view them as offering a balance of growth potential and relative stability, with typically moderate risk and return characteristics that can complement a diversified portfolio. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Mid Cap stocks within the last several days.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

Interpublic Group of Companies (IPG)

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL)

PTC Therapeutics (PTCT)

PTC Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers Translarna and Emflaza for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; Upstaza to treat aromatic l-amino acid decarboxylas (AADC) deficiency, a central nervous system disorder; Tegsedi and Waylivra for the treatment of rare diseases; and Evrysdi to treat spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in adults and children.

Cipher Mining (CIFR)

