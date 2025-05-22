Mid Cap Stocks To Research - May 22nd

D-Wave Quantum, ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ, Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares, Rigetti Computing, and Nordstrom are the five Mid Cap stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Mid-cap stocks are shares of companies whose total market capitalization generally falls between about $2 billion and $10 billion, placing them between small-cap and large-cap firms. They often offer a balance of growth potential and relative stability, making them a popular choice for investors seeking moderate risk and return. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Mid Cap stocks within the last several days.

D-Wave Quantum (QBTS)

D-Wave Quantum Inc. develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.

Shares of NYSE:QBTS traded up $3.58 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $18.94. 204,473,674 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,422,876. The business's 50-day moving average price is $8.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.41. D-Wave Quantum has a 12 month low of $0.75 and a 12 month high of $19.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.70 and a beta of 0.90.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

NASDAQ:SQQQ traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $24.00. 117,179,868 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,032,414. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $23.22 and a fifty-two week high of $57.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.13.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL)

Shares of TSLL stock traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.09. 154,871,199 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,167,274. The stock has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of 60.69 and a beta of -5.14. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $10.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.38. Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares has a 12 month low of $6.29 and a 12 month high of $41.50.

Rigetti Computing (RGTI)

Rigetti Computing, Inc., through its subsidiaries, builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors. The company offers cloud in a form of quantum processing unit, such as 9-qubit chip and Ankaa-2 system under the Novera brand name; and sells access to its quantum computers through quantum computing as a service.

NASDAQ:RGTI traded up $2.71 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.67. 134,997,216 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,441,895. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.40 and a beta of 1.41. Rigetti Computing has a one year low of $0.66 and a one year high of $21.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.02. The company has a current ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Nordstrom (JWN)

Nordstrom, Inc., a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand-name and private-label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; mobile application; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

Shares of JWN stock traded up $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $24.68. The company had a trading volume of 50,669,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,994,274. Nordstrom has a twelve month low of $19.45 and a twelve month high of $24.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 2.36. The stock's 50-day moving average is $24.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.93.

