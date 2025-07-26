Mid Cap Stocks Worth Watching - July 26th

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares, AltC Acquisition, ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ, Sharplink Gaming, and Molina Healthcare are the five Mid Cap stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Mid-cap stocks are shares of companies whose total market capitalization typically falls between about $2 billion and $10 billion. They occupy the middle ground between small-cap and large-cap firms, offering a blend of growth potential and relative stability. As a result, they can provide investors with moderate capital appreciation accompanied by lower volatility than smaller companies. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Mid Cap stocks within the last several days.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL)

TSLL stock traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.27. The company's stock had a trading volume of 210,803,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,195,828. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.23. Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares has a 1 year low of $6.29 and a 1 year high of $41.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.55 and a beta of -5.14.

AltC Acquisition (ALCC)

AltC Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Churchill Capital Corp VIII and changed its name to AltC Acquisition Corp.

ALCC stock traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $75.50. The company's stock had a trading volume of 18,541,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 723,393. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.24. AltC Acquisition has a 1 year low of $10.27 and a 1 year high of $18.80.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

SQQQ stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.25. The company's stock had a trading volume of 67,181,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,220,891. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.81. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a 1 year low of $18.13 and a 1 year high of $57.95.

Sharplink Gaming (SBET)

SharpLink Gaming, Inc. operates as an online technology company that connects sports fans, leagues, and sports websites to sports betting and iGaming content. The company operates through four segments: Affiliate Marketing Services United States, Affiliate Marketing Services International, Sports Gaming Client Services, and SportsHub Games Network.

SBET stock traded down $1.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.99. The company's stock had a trading volume of 47,474,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,498,056. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.90. Sharplink Gaming has a 1 year low of $2.26 and a 1 year high of $124.12.

Molina Healthcare (MOH)

Shares of Molina Healthcare stock traded up $6.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $164.97. 4,892,162 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,704,853. The firm has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Molina Healthcare has a 52-week low of $156.36 and a 52-week high of $365.23. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $267.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $296.19.

