Millrose Properties, Inc. (NYSE:MRP) CTO Buys $70,850.00 in Stock

Millrose Properties, Inc. (NYSE:MRP - Get Free Report) CTO Adil Pasha bought 2,500 shares of Millrose Properties stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.34 per share, for a total transaction of $70,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $70,850. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Millrose Properties Price Performance

MRP stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $27.97. The company's stock had a trading volume of 215,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,818,780. Millrose Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.00 and a 52 week high of $28.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.38.

Millrose Properties (NYSE:MRP - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $82.70 million during the quarter.

Millrose Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a -- dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 4th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 4th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Millrose Properties

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRP. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Millrose Properties during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Millrose Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in Millrose Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Millrose Properties in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Millrose Properties in the 1st quarter worth $34,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Millrose Properties from $28.00 to $31.50 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Citigroup started coverage on Millrose Properties in a research report on Monday, April 14th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

About Millrose Properties

Millrose Properties, Inc is a real estate investment and management company that focuses on acquiring, developing, and managing high-quality commercial properties. They are headquartered in Purchase, New York.

See Also

