Mind Medicine (MindMed) (MNMD) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD - Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its Q2 2025 earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.37) per share for the quarter.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.01. On average, analysts expect Mind Medicine (MindMed) to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Trading Up 0.4%

NASDAQ:MNMD traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.76. 1,217,471 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,547,391. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.57 and a 200 day moving average of $7.02. Mind Medicine has a 12 month low of $4.70 and a 12 month high of $10.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 7.27 and a current ratio of 7.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $737.37 million, a P/E ratio of -7.57 and a beta of 2.45.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MNMD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Chardan Capital reissued a "buy" rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mind Medicine (MindMed) news, insider Mark Sullivan sold 11,491 shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.80, for a total transaction of $78,138.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 305,130 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,074,884. The trade was a 3.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel Karlin sold 7,848 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.80, for a total transaction of $53,366.40. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 438,329 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,980,637.20. This represents a 1.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,830 shares of company stock valued at $311,644 over the last three months. 2.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mind Medicine (MindMed)

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD - Free Report) by 10.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,237 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 6,148 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.09% of Mind Medicine (MindMed) worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 27.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Company Profile

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to treat brain health disorders. The company's lead product candidates include MM-120, which is in phase 2 for the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder; and MM-402, a R-enantiomer of 3,4-methylenedioxymethamphetamine, which is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of core symptoms of autism spectrum disorder.

See Also

