Mining Stocks To Watch Today - July 25th

Newmont, ServiceNow, Berkshire Hathaway, Riot Platforms, MP Materials, Caterpillar, and Freeport-McMoRan are the seven Mining stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Mining stocks are equity shares in companies that explore for, extract, and process natural resources such as metals, coal, and precious minerals. By holding these shares, investors gain direct exposure to commodity price movements and the broader economic cycle. The performance of mining stocks is often highly sensitive to factors like global demand, production costs, regulatory changes, and geopolitical events. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Mining stocks within the last several days.

Newmont (NEM)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

NEM traded up $4.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $65.65. 21,407,623 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,184,811. The company's fifty day moving average price is $56.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.98. Newmont has a fifty-two week low of $36.86 and a fifty-two week high of $66.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.33.

ServiceNow (NOW)

ServiceNow, Inc. provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

NOW traded down $20.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $975.73. 1,330,781 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,692,323. ServiceNow has a fifty-two week low of $678.66 and a fifty-two week high of $1,198.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.96 billion, a PE ratio of 122.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company's fifty day moving average price is $1,001.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $953.76.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Shares of BRK.B stock traded up $2.62 on Friday, hitting $483.22. The stock had a trading volume of 2,304,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,854,540. Berkshire Hathaway has a twelve month low of $406.11 and a twelve month high of $542.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 trillion, a P/E ratio of 12.88, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $489.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $495.41.

Riot Platforms (RIOT)

Riot Platforms, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a bitcoin mining company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Bitcoin Mining, Data Center Hosting, and Engineering. It also provides co-location services for institutional-scale bitcoin mining companies; critical infrastructure and workforce for institutional-scale miners to deploy and operate their miners; operation of data centers; and maintenance/management of computing capacity.

RIOT traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.61. The company had a trading volume of 33,874,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,577,855. The company has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of -11.06 and a beta of 4.57. Riot Platforms has a one year low of $6.19 and a one year high of $15.87. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $10.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.79. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

MP Materials (MP)

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

NYSE:MP traded up $0.95 on Friday, hitting $62.51. 7,263,334 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,758,293. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 3.58. MP Materials has a 52 week low of $10.02 and a 52 week high of $65.05. The company has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.16 and a beta of 2.26.

Caterpillar (CAT)

Caterpillar Inc. manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

NYSE:CAT traded up $3.47 on Friday, hitting $432.99. 966,895 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,677,759. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $375.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $351.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Caterpillar has a 52 week low of $267.30 and a 52 week high of $433.05. The company has a market cap of $203.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.38.

Freeport-McMoRan (FCX)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

NYSE:FCX traded up $0.29 on Friday, hitting $44.87. 9,157,180 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,736,037. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Freeport-McMoRan has a 52 week low of $27.66 and a 52 week high of $52.61. The company has a market cap of $64.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.64.

