Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) Receives Average Rating of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN - Get Free Report) has received an average rating of "Moderate Buy" from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$15.81.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MI.UN shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$19.50 to C$17.50 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$18.00 to C$17.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$15.75 to C$15.00 in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Desjardins reduced their price objective on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$16.50 to C$15.50 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, National Bankshares downgraded Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from an "outperform" rating to a "sector perform" rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 8th.

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust stock opened at C$12.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$13.02 and a 200-day moving average price of C$13.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.09. Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust has a twelve month low of C$11.94 and a twelve month high of C$17.34. The company has a market capitalization of C$503.79 million, a P/E ratio of -14.18 and a beta of 1.23.

Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario to own income-producing multi-residential properties located in urban markets in Canada. The REIT owns a portfolio of high-quality income-producing multi-residential rental properties located in Toronto, Montreal, Ottawa and Calgary.

