Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR) Shares Up 7% - What's Next?

Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR - Get Free Report)'s share price traded up 7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $19.32 and last traded at $19.05. 1,338,087 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 1,779,868 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.80.

Get Mirion Technologies alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MIR shares. B. Riley dropped their target price on Mirion Technologies from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Mirion Technologies from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Mirion Technologies from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $18.75.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MIR

Mirion Technologies Stock Up 7.1%

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.92. The company has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.34 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. Mirion Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.21% and a positive return on equity of 4.78%. The business had revenue of $202.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. Mirion Technologies's revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Mirion Technologies, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Mirion Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MIR. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Mirion Technologies by 325.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 307,680 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,405,000 after acquiring an additional 235,288 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mirion Technologies by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 24,054 shares of the company's stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 7,978 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mirion Technologies by 291.4% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 88,830 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,550,000 after buying an additional 66,132 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Mirion Technologies by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,002 shares of the company's stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 2,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Mirion Technologies by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 514,314 shares of the company's stock worth $8,975,000 after buying an additional 48,761 shares in the last quarter. 78.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Mirion Technologies

Mirion Technologies, Inc provides radiation detection, measurement, analysis, and monitoring products and services in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Finland, China, Belgium, Netherlands, Estonia, South Korea, and Japan. It operates through two segments, Medical and Technologies.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Mirion Technologies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Mirion Technologies wasn't on the list.

While Mirion Technologies currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here