Mitchells & Butlers (LON:MAB) Given "Buy" Rating at Shore Capital

Written by MarketBeat
November 29, 2025
Key Points

  • Shore Capital reiterated a "Buy" rating on Mitchells & Butlers, and the stock jumped about 12.7% to GBX 288.50 on Friday with trading volume (~1,005,005) well above its average.
  • The company has a market capitalization of £1.71 billion, a P/E of 10.30 and a high debt-to-equity ratio (63.56), while liquidity metrics are low (current and quick ratios of 0.46).
  • Mitchells & Butlers reported quarterly EPS of GBX 30.90, a return on equity of 1.89% and a net margin of 1.72%, and analysts project roughly 26.63 EPS for the current year.
Mitchells & Butlers (LON:MAB - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Mitchells & Butlers Trading Up 12.7%

Shares of MAB stock traded up GBX 32.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 288.50. The company's stock had a trading volume of 1,005,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 603,596. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.71. Mitchells & Butlers has a one year low of GBX 194.40 and a one year high of GBX 308. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is GBX 247.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 265.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.56.

Mitchells & Butlers (LON:MAB - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 28th. The company reported GBX 30.90 EPS for the quarter. Mitchells & Butlers had a return on equity of 1.89% and a net margin of 1.72%. Equities research analysts expect that Mitchells & Butlers will post 26.6341463 EPS for the current year.

About Mitchells & Butlers

Mitchells & Butlers is a leading operator of managed restaurants and pubs in the UK. It listed on the London Stock Exchange in April 2003 and is a member of the FTSE 250. Its restaurants and pubs have some of the highest average sales and profits per site in the industry and it operates the best portfolio of brands in the UK.

