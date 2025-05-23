Mizuho Cuts UDR (NYSE:UDR) Price Target to $41.00

UDR (NYSE:UDR - Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $45.00 to $41.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a "neutral" rating on the real estate investment trust's stock. Mizuho's price target suggests a potential upside of 4.03% from the stock's previous close.

Get UDR alerts: Sign Up

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zelman & Associates reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of UDR in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Scotiabank raised their target price on UDR from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of UDR from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on UDR from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on UDR from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an "in-line" rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $46.44.

Get Our Latest Analysis on UDR

UDR Trading Down 1.7%

UDR stock traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.41. 1,228,799 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,173,142. UDR has a fifty-two week low of $36.61 and a fifty-two week high of $47.55. The company has a quick ratio of 5.91, a current ratio of 5.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 157.64, a PEG ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 0.84. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $42.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.90.

UDR (NYSE:UDR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.61. The firm had revenue of $419.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.23 million. UDR had a return on equity of 2.65% and a net margin of 5.36%. The business's revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that UDR will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of UDR

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UDR. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in UDR by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 587,772 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $25,515,000 after buying an additional 42,926 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in UDR by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 512,540 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $22,249,000 after purchasing an additional 160,708 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in UDR by 5.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,774,541 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $352,498,000 after purchasing an additional 368,087 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of UDR by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 95,344 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $4,139,000 after buying an additional 6,217 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of UDR by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,367,054 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $189,574,000 after buying an additional 95,022 shares during the last quarter. 97.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About UDR

UDR, Inc NYSE: UDR, an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider UDR, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and UDR wasn't on the list.

While UDR currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here