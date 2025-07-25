Mizuho Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) Stock

Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR - Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Mizuho from $173.00 to $225.00 in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an "outperform" rating on the medical research company's stock. Mizuho's price target would indicate a potential upside of 21.76% from the company's current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on ICLR. Robert W. Baird upgraded Icon from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and increased their target price for the company from $150.00 to $224.00 in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Icon from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Icon from $170.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen downgraded Icon from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and dropped their target price for the company from $254.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Icon from $290.00 to $215.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $219.54.

Shares of ICLR stock traded down $10.22 on Friday, hitting $184.79. 819,104 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,323,137. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Icon has a 12 month low of $125.10 and a 12 month high of $338.67. The stock has a market cap of $14.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $143.46 and a 200 day moving average of $164.43.

Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.08. Icon had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 9.82%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.75 EPS. Icon's revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Icon will post 13.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Icon by 7.6% in the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. First National Bank Sioux Falls grew its stake in Icon by 5.7% in the second quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 1,580 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Icon by 0.4% in the second quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 22,399 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $3,258,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in Icon by 22.8% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 593 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Icon by 44.0% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 393 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. 95.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

