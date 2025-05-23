Mizuho Has Lowered Expectations for AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Stock Price

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB - Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Mizuho from $238.00 to $213.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an "outperform" rating on the real estate investment trust's stock. Mizuho's target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.38% from the company's previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $229.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $223.00 to $220.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an "in-line" rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $241.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised AvalonBay Communities from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $237.86.

AvalonBay Communities Stock Performance

Shares of AVB traded down $1.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $198.37. 478,177 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 761,271. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $205.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $216.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.24 billion, a PE ratio of 26.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.86. AvalonBay Communities has a 52-week low of $180.40 and a 52-week high of $239.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $693.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $744.61 million. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 37.13% and a return on equity of 9.15%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of AvalonBay Communities

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the first quarter worth $29,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 1,666.7% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Crowley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. 92.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AvalonBay Communities

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store, Other Stabilized, and Development or Redevelopment. The Same Store segment refers to the operating communities that were owned and had stabilized occupancy.

