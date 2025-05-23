Mizuho Has Lowered Expectations for Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) Stock Price

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN - Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $137.00 to $134.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an "outperform" rating on the stock. Mizuho's price target would suggest a potential upside of 44.19% from the company's current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on CHDN. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $165.00 to $158.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $125.00 to $124.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. JMP Securities restated a "market outperform" rating and issued a $144.00 price objective on shares of Churchill Downs in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Churchill Downs from $150.00 to $136.00 and set a "positive" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Churchill Downs from $162.00 to $155.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $142.90.

Shares of CHDN stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $92.94. 188,250 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 564,962. The business's fifty day moving average is $101.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.02. Churchill Downs has a 12-month low of $85.58 and a 12-month high of $150.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $642.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.68 million. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 43.67%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Churchill Downs will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Churchill Downs declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Churchill Downs news, Director R Alex Rankin bought 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $92.65 per share, with a total value of $185,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 99,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,173,461.80. This represents a 2.06% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas C. Grissom purchased 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $92.77 per share, for a total transaction of $927,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 38,869 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,605,877.13. This represents a 34.64% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.34% of the company's stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 127.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 184 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Churchill Downs by 1,364.7% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 249 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in Churchill Downs in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 159.1% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 412 shares of the company's stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 455 shares of the company's stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.59% of the company's stock.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sports books; casino gaming; and Terre Haute Casino Resort.

