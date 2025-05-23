Mizuho Has Lowered Expectations for Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Stock Price

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA - Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Mizuho from $166.00 to $161.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a "neutral" rating on the real estate investment trust's stock. Mizuho's price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.26% from the stock's current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on MAA. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $182.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a "sector outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $159.50 to $168.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an "in-line" rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $161.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their price target for the stock from $148.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $169.50.

Shares of MAA traded down $1.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $152.96. 209,499 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 857,227. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 52-week low of $126.77 and a 52-week high of $173.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.26. The company has a market cap of $17.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.14, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.80.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $549.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.21 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 24.03%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 8.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Amber Fairbanks sold 173 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.85, for a total transaction of $28,865.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,012 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $502,552.20. This represents a 5.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 4,358 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.24, for a total transaction of $724,473.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 324,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,890,187.04. The trade was a 1.33% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,313 shares of company stock valued at $1,171,707 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company's stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,636,915 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,025,868,000 after buying an additional 2,088,143 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $826,562,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,344,862 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $517,015,000 after purchasing an additional 708,125 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,193,188 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $492,421,000 after buying an additional 52,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 9.7% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,069,507 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $514,081,000 after buying an additional 271,507 shares during the last quarter. 93.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition, and development of apartment communities. It operates through the Same Store and Non-Same Store segments. The Same Store Communities segment represents those apartment communities that have been owned and stabilized for at least 12 months as of the first day of the calendar year.

