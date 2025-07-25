Mizuho Issues Positive Forecast for Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Stock Price

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW - Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by Mizuho from $87.00 to $95.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an "outperform" rating on the medical research company's stock. Mizuho's price target suggests a potential upside of 20.49% from the company's current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on EW. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an "in-line" rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Citigroup reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $95.00 target price (up from $84.00) on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $83.67.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts: Sign Up

View Our Latest Stock Report on Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Up 4.0%

Edwards Lifesciences stock traded up $3.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $78.85. 8,876,430 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,515,161. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $76.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 3.66. Edwards Lifesciences has a 52-week low of $59.41 and a 52-week high of $83.00.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.05. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 75.48% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Edwards Lifesciences

In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 2,570 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.40, for a total value of $198,918.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 50,356 shares in the company, valued at $3,897,554.40. The trade was a 4.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total transaction of $112,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 33,496 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,514,879.68. This trade represents a 4.29% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,848 shares of company stock valued at $2,314,488. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Edwards Lifesciences

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EW. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $610,895,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $330,881,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,086,033 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $731,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,576,383 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 55.7% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 5,813,419 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $430,367,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079,642 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 33,210,879 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $2,458,601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678,154 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company's stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Edwards Lifesciences, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Edwards Lifesciences wasn't on the list.

While Edwards Lifesciences currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here