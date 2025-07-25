Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY) Given New $17.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY - Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Mizuho from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a "neutral" rating on the stock. Mizuho's target price indicates a potential upside of 17.44% from the company's previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on MBLY. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Mobileye Global from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday. BNP Paribas raised shares of Mobileye Global from an "underperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Mobileye Global from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Mobileye Global from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Mobileye Global from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mobileye Global has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $19.00.

MBLY traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.48. 8,953,952 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,429,406. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.93, a P/E/G ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 0.54. The company's fifty day moving average price is $16.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.81. Mobileye Global has a 52-week low of $10.48 and a 52-week high of $22.51.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $506.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.42 million. Mobileye Global had a positive return on equity of 0.54% and a negative net margin of 160.50%. Mobileye Global's revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mobileye Global will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mobileye Global news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 63,731,985 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total transaction of $1,022,898,359.25. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 50,000,000 shares in the company, valued at $802,500,000. This represents a 56.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Boaz Ouriel sold 67,493 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total transaction of $1,085,962.37. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 107,853 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,735,354.77. The trade was a 38.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company's stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Mobileye Global in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Mobileye Global in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mobileye Global in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Allianz SE bought a new stake in Mobileye Global in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Mobileye Global by 1,799.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,851 shares of the company's stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 5,543 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.25% of the company's stock.

Mobileye Global Inc develops and deploys advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobileye and Other segments. It offers Driver Assist comprising ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

