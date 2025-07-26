Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY) Posts Earnings Results

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY - Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $506.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.42 million. Mobileye Global had a positive return on equity of 0.73% and a negative net margin of 153.91%. Mobileye Global's quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. Mobileye Global updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Mobileye Global Trading Down 3.9%

MBLY traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.82. The company's stock had a trading volume of 16,175,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,640,826. The stock has a market cap of $12.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.06, a PEG ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.78. Mobileye Global has a twelve month low of $10.48 and a twelve month high of $22.51.

Insider Activity at Mobileye Global

In related news, EVP Boaz Ouriel sold 67,493 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total transaction of $1,085,962.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 107,853 shares in the company, valued at $1,735,354.77. This trade represents a 38.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 63,731,985 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total value of $1,022,898,359.25. Following the transaction, the insider owned 50,000,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $802,500,000. This trade represents a 56.04% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mobileye Global

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Mobileye Global stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY - Free Report) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,228 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 3,019 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC's holdings in Mobileye Global were worth $450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.25% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on Mobileye Global from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. BNP Paribas raised Mobileye Global from an "underperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on Mobileye Global from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Mobileye Global from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Mobileye Global in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mobileye Global currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $19.26.

About Mobileye Global

Mobileye Global Inc develops and deploys advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobileye and Other segments. It offers Driver Assist comprising ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

