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Mobius Investment Trust (LON:MMIT) Reaches New 52-Week High - Should You Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
April 16, 2026
Mobius Investment Trust logo with Financial Services background
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Key Points

  • Mobius Investment Trust shares hit a new 52-week high, trading intraday as high as GBX 152.64 and last at GBX 149 on volume of 119,814 shares.
  • The trust has a market capitalization of £97.88 million, a PE ratio of 14.94, a beta of 0.67, and 50‑ and 200‑day moving averages near GBX 141.
  • MMIT invests in 25–30 small‑ to mid‑cap companies across emerging and frontier markets, is managed by Carlos Hardenberg at MCP Emerging Markets LLP, and recently reported quarterly EPS of GBX 0.69 with a net margin of 83.66% and ROE of 10.93%.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

Mobius Investment Trust plc (LON:MMIT - Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 152.64 and last traded at GBX 149, with a volume of 119814 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 147.50.

Mobius Investment Trust Stock Up 1.0%

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 141.72 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 141.33. The stock has a market capitalization of £97.88 million, a PE ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 0.67.

Mobius Investment Trust (LON:MMIT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported GBX 0.69 earnings per share for the quarter. Mobius Investment Trust had a net margin of 83.66% and a return on equity of 10.93%.

Mobius Investment Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mobius Investment Trust plc (“MMIT”) is a closed-ended investment company listed on London Stock Exchange LSE: MMIT. MMIT provides investors with access to a high conviction portfolio of 25-30 small to mid-cap companies, across emerging and frontier markets. The London listed investment trust will be managed by MCP Emerging Markets LLP (“MCP”), an investment manager launched in May 2018. The Portfolio Manager is Carlos Hardenberg who has 25 years of investment experience and previously acted as the lead manager of the Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust (TEMIT).

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