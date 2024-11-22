Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Stock Price Up 6.2% - Still a Buy?

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA - Get Free Report)'s share price rose 6.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $40.99 and last traded at $40.63. Approximately 2,720,501 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 4,786,637 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.25.

Several research firms have recently commented on MRNA. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Moderna from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a "sector perform" rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Leerink Partners decreased their target price on shares of Moderna from $60.00 to $48.00 and set an "underperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Moderna from $140.00 to $108.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Moderna in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a "market perform" rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $84.00.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.50 and a 200 day moving average of $94.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 4.20. The company has a market capitalization of $15.83 billion, a PE ratio of -6.98 and a beta of 1.69.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.89) by $1.92. Moderna had a negative net margin of 43.77% and a negative return on equity of 17.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.39) earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post -9.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO James M. Mock sold 715 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $42,985.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,505 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $571,440.60. This trade represents a 7.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 2,930 shares of company stock worth $217,170 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.70% of the company's stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Moderna by 40.8% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,869 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,148 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Moderna by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,258 shares of the company's stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Moderna during the first quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 3.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 637,136 shares of the company's stock worth $67,893,000 after purchasing an additional 23,286 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 0.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,648,117 shares of the company's stock worth $388,743,000 after purchasing an additional 18,728 shares in the last quarter. 75.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

