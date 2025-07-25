Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Sees Strong Trading Volume - Still a Buy?

Molina Healthcare, Inc (NYSE:MOH - Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 769,936 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 11% from the previous session's volume of 863,914 shares.The stock last traded at $162.04 and had previously closed at $158.22.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MOH shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Molina Healthcare from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $364.00 to $266.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Truist Financial reissued a "hold" rating and issued a $180.00 price target (down from $335.00) on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set an "outperform" rating and a $414.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued a "neutral" rating on the stock. Finally, Baird R W cut shares of Molina Healthcare from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $279.50.

Get Our Latest Research Report on MOH

Molina Healthcare Stock Up 4.1%

The firm has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $270.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $297.10.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $5.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $5.50 by ($0.02). Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 27.84%. The company had revenue of $11.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.86 EPS. The company's revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc will post 24.4 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Molina Healthcare

In other Molina Healthcare news, CEO Joseph M. Zubretsky sold 87,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.06, for a total value of $28,005,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 257,715 shares in the company, valued at $82,484,262.90. This represents a 25.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard M. Schapiro sold 669 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.50, for a total value of $214,414.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 11,244 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,603,702. This represents a 5.62% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Molina Healthcare

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Molina Healthcare during the first quarter valued at about $2,759,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 100.3% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 659 shares of the company's stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in Molina Healthcare during the first quarter valued at about $1,070,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 82.1% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,635 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,150,000 after buying an additional 7,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $255,000. 98.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Molina Healthcare, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Molina Healthcare wasn't on the list.

While Molina Healthcare currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here