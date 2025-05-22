MongoDB (MDB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB - Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its Q1 2026 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.65 per share and revenue of $527.49 million for the quarter. MongoDB has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.630-0.670 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 2.440-2.620 EPS.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $548.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $519.65 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 12.22%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect MongoDB to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MongoDB Stock Performance

NASDAQ MDB opened at $185.01 on Thursday. The business's fifty day moving average is $174.84 and its 200 day moving average is $237.45. The company has a market capitalization of $15.02 billion, a PE ratio of -67.52 and a beta of 1.49. MongoDB has a fifty-two week low of $140.78 and a fifty-two week high of $379.06.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MDB. Scotiabank reaffirmed a "sector perform" rating and issued a $160.00 target price (down from $240.00) on shares of MongoDB in a report on Friday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on MongoDB from $315.00 to $235.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on MongoDB from $360.00 to $300.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on MongoDB from $385.00 to $320.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on MongoDB in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. They set an "outperform" rating and a $202.00 target price on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $288.91.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.63, for a total value of $811,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,109,006 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $300,130,293.78. This represents a 0.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Thomas Bull sold 301 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.25, for a total transaction of $52,148.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,598 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,529,103.50. This represents a 2.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,538 shares of company stock worth $6,889,905. Insiders own 3.60% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in MongoDB stock. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB - Free Report) by 31.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,363 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC's holdings in MongoDB were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company's stock.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

