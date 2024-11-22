MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Stock Price Up 5.4% - Should You Buy?

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB - Get Free Report) shares traded up 5.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $337.56 and last traded at $332.36. 473,438 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 1,438,215 shares. The stock had previously closed at $315.44.

Several equities analysts have commented on MDB shares. Wedbush raised shares of MongoDB to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on MongoDB from $358.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $336.54.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 5.03 and a quick ratio of 5.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -110.05 and a beta of 1.15. The company's 50 day moving average price is $278.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $272.88.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $478.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.03 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 12.08% and a negative return on equity of 15.06%. The company's revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.63) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.79, for a total value of $872,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,135,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $330,048,394.74. The trade was a 0.26 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.31, for a total transaction of $1,451,550.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,307 shares of the company's stock, valued at $23,313,925.17. This represents a 5.86 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,600 shares of company stock worth $7,034,249. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in MongoDB by 351.2% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 10,016 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,708,000 after buying an additional 7,796 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the third quarter valued at about $5,840,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in MongoDB by 21.9% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 9,462 shares of the company's stock worth $2,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in MongoDB in the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of MongoDB by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,230,036 shares of the company's stock worth $331,776,000 after purchasing an additional 34,814 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company's stock.

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

