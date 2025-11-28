Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) EVP Saria Tseng Sells 20,000 Shares

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR - Get Free Report) EVP Saria Tseng sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $926.47, for a total value of $18,529,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 187,331 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $173,556,551.57. The trade was a 9.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Saria Tseng also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 24th, Saria Tseng sold 1,300 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,087.62, for a total transaction of $1,413,906.00.

On Thursday, October 16th, Saria Tseng sold 2,812 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,025.72, for a total transaction of $2,884,324.64.

On Wednesday, October 15th, Saria Tseng sold 14,028 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,016.18, for a total transaction of $14,254,973.04.

On Thursday, September 18th, Saria Tseng sold 14,510 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $914.45, for a total transaction of $13,268,669.50.

Get MPWR alerts: Sign Up

Monolithic Power Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MPWR traded down $2.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $922.85. The stock had a trading volume of 157,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 739,771. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.21 billion, a PE ratio of 23.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.33. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $438.86 and a 52 week high of $1,123.38. The business's 50-day moving average price is $959.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $829.13.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $4.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.62 by $0.11. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 73.17%.The business had revenue of $737.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.06 EPS. Monolithic Power Systems's revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Monolithic Power Systems has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 13.2 EPS for the current year.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a $1.56 dividend. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. Monolithic Power Systems's payout ratio is currently 15.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MPWR shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $1,100.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $1,250.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Wolfe Research set a $1,200.00 price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $800.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $875.00 price objective (up previously from $720.00) on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Friday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Monolithic Power Systems has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,047.27.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Monolithic Power Systems

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. True Wealth Design LLC raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 61.1% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 29 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 2,700.0% during the 3rd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 28 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 76.0% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 44 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company's stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Monolithic Power Systems, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Monolithic Power Systems wasn't on the list.

While Monolithic Power Systems currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here