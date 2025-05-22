Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR - Get Free Report) was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

MNPR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Monopar Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. HC Wainwright restated a "buy" rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Monopar Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Jones Trading reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Monopar Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $55.33.

Monopar Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MNPR traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $35.35. 5,971 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 357,990. The stock has a market cap of $216.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.94 and a beta of 1.11. Monopar Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.72 and a fifty-two week high of $54.30. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $37.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.08.

Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.27. Equities research analysts predict that Monopar Therapeutics will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Monopar Therapeutics

In other Monopar Therapeutics news, major shareholder Tactic Pharma Llc sold 33,334 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $1,166,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 822,255 shares in the company, valued at $28,778,925. The trade was a 3.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 20.50% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MNPR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Monopar Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Monopar Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,247,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Monopar Therapeutics by 174.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,596 shares of the company's stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 24,530 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monopar Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $23,435,000. Finally, ADAR1 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monopar Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,861,000. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Monopar Therapeutics

Monopar Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate in development is Validive, a clonidine hydrochloride mucobuccal tablet that is in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for the prevention of chemoradiotherapy induced severe oral mucositis in patients with oropharyngeal cancer.

