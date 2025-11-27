Free Trial
Monument Mining (CVE:MMY) Hits New 52-Week High - Here's Why

Written by MarketBeat
November 28, 2025
Key Points

  • Monument Mining (CVE:MMY) shares hit a new 52-week high, trading as high as C$1.14 and last at C$1.11 on a volume of 243,930 shares, roughly a 3.3% gain from the prior close of C$1.07.
  • Analyst interest has increased: Fundamental Research gave a Buy rating with a C$1.50 price target, and MarketBeat's consensus is also a Buy / C$1.50 target.
  • The company is a gold producer with a C$381.34M market cap, a PE of 10.05, low debt-to-equity (0.12) and solid liquidity (current ratio 2.70), operating projects in Malaysia and Western Australia.
  Interested in Monument Mining?

Monument Mining Limited (CVE:MMY - Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$1.14 and last traded at C$1.11, with a volume of 243930 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.07.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$1.50 price objective on shares of Monument Mining and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of C$1.50.

Monument Mining Trading Up 3.3%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market capitalization of C$381.34 million, a PE ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.48. The business's 50-day moving average price is C$0.86 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.60.

About Monument Mining

Monument Mining Limited operates as a gold producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold, precious metals, and other base metal properties in Canada, Australia, and Malaysia. The company holds 100% interest in the Selinsing gold mine, including the Selinsing, Buffalo Reef, Felda Land, and Famehub projects that are located in Pahang State within the Central Gold Belt of Western Malaysia; and the Murchison gold project portfolio comprising the Burnakura, Tuckanarra, and Gabanintha projects, which are located in the Murchison region of Western Australia.

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

