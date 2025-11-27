Monument Mining (CVE:MMY) Hits New 52-Week High - Here's Why

Monument Mining Limited (CVE:MMY - Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$1.14 and last traded at C$1.11, with a volume of 243930 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.07.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$1.50 price objective on shares of Monument Mining and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of C$1.50.

Monument Mining Trading Up 3.3%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market capitalization of C$381.34 million, a PE ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.48. The business's 50-day moving average price is C$0.86 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.60.

About Monument Mining

Monument Mining Limited operates as a gold producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold, precious metals, and other base metal properties in Canada, Australia, and Malaysia. The company holds 100% interest in the Selinsing gold mine, including the Selinsing, Buffalo Reef, Felda Land, and Famehub projects that are located in Pahang State within the Central Gold Belt of Western Malaysia; and the Murchison gold project portfolio comprising the Burnakura, Tuckanarra, and Gabanintha projects, which are located in the Murchison region of Western Australia.

