Moog (NYSE:MOG.B) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Moog (NYSE:MOG.B - Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The aerospace company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $971.36 million during the quarter. Moog had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 5.68%.

Get Moog alerts: Sign Up

Moog Price Performance

Moog stock traded down $19.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $185.74. 335 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 607. The company has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.75 and a beta of 0.86. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $185.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.98. Moog has a 1 year low of $152.20 and a 1 year high of $222.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.45.

Moog Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. Moog's dividend payout ratio is currently 17.96%.

About Moog

Moog Inc designs, manufactures, and integrates precision motion and fluid controls and systems for original equipment manufacturers and end users in the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aircrafts Controls segment offers primary and secondary flight controls for military and commercial aircrafts; aftermarket support services; and ground-based navigation aids.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Moog, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Moog wasn't on the list.

While Moog currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here