Moog (NYSE:MOG.B) Sets New 12-Month High - Should You Buy?

Moog Inc (NYSE:MOG.B - Get Free Report)'s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $225.77 and last traded at $225.77, with a volume of 54 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $214.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $201.41 and a 200-day moving average of $186.77. The company has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of 33.49 and a beta of 1.08.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Moog's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.47%.

Moog Inc designs, manufactures, and integrates precision motion and fluid controls and systems for original equipment manufacturers and end users in the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aircrafts Controls segment offers primary and secondary flight controls for military and commercial aircrafts; aftermarket support services; and ground-based navigation aids.

