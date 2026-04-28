Morgan Stanley Boosts Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Price Target to $200.00

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB - Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage presently has an "equal weight" rating on the biotechnology company's stock. Morgan Stanley's price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.49% from the company's current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BIIB. Argus upgraded shares of Biogen to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Biogen from $165.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Wolfe Research set a $231.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research report on Monday, February 9th. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Biogen from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a "reduce" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Biogen from $228.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $211.81.

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Biogen Trading Up 1.1%

NASDAQ:BIIB traded up $2.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $182.67. The company's stock had a trading volume of 40,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,300,631. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.58. Biogen has a 1 year low of $115.25 and a 1 year high of $202.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.68.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.21 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 13.07% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The firm's revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.44 EPS. Biogen has set its FY 2026 guidance at 15.250-16.250 EPS. Research analysts expect that Biogen will post 15.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Biogen

In other news, insider Priya Singhal sold 2,660 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.83, for a total transaction of $531,547.80. Following the sale, the insider owned 8,043 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,607,232.69. The trade was a 24.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.18% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Biogen

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BIIB. Reflection Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. WPG Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Biogen by 417.9% during the fourth quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 145 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Biogen by 1,233.3% in the 3rd quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Biogen in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 87.93% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Biogen

Here are the key news stories impacting Biogen this week:

Positive Sentiment: Goldman Sachs reaffirmed a Buy rating and lifted its price target to $238, citing an underappreciated pipeline and strategic assets that support upside over the next 12–24 months. Biogen: Buy Rating Reaffirmed as Analyst Lifts Price Target to $238

Goldman Sachs reaffirmed a Buy rating and lifted its price target to $238, citing an underappreciated pipeline and strategic assets that support upside over the next 12–24 months. Positive Sentiment: UBS upgraded BIIB to Buy (from Neutral) and raised its price target to $225, pointing to increased conviction on upcoming pipeline catalysts — a near‑term catalyst for investor interest. Biogen Inc. (BIIB) Gets Upgraded by UBS on Upcoming Pipeline Catalysts

UBS upgraded BIIB to Buy (from Neutral) and raised its price target to $225, pointing to increased conviction on upcoming pipeline catalysts — a near‑term catalyst for investor interest. Positive Sentiment: Needham raised several medium‑ and long‑term EPS forecasts (Q2 2026, Q4 2026, FY2028 and FY2029), signalling higher expected earnings power later in the year and into 2028–29 — supportive for the stock’s longer‑term thesis (no direct article link).

Needham raised several medium‑ and long‑term EPS forecasts (Q2 2026, Q4 2026, FY2028 and FY2029), signalling higher expected earnings power later in the year and into 2028–29 — supportive for the stock’s longer‑term thesis (no direct article link). Neutral Sentiment: BIIB is highlighted among major drugmakers in a Zacks preview of the upcoming Q1 earnings cycle; this increases the likelihood of volatility around results and guidance updates. Will These 5 Drug Bigwigs Surpass Q1 Earnings Forecasts?

BIIB is highlighted among major drugmakers in a Zacks preview of the upcoming Q1 earnings cycle; this increases the likelihood of volatility around results and guidance updates. Neutral Sentiment: Sector M&A activity (e.g., Organon takeover by Sun Pharma) is boosting investor appetite for pharma names generally, which can provide a supportive backdrop for Biogen but is not a company‑specific catalyst. Organon Stock Soars. It’s Riding the Pharma M&A Wave as Sun Seals Takeover.

Sector M&A activity (e.g., Organon takeover by Sun Pharma) is boosting investor appetite for pharma names generally, which can provide a supportive backdrop for Biogen but is not a company‑specific catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Needham cut its Q1 2026 EPS estimate materially (from $1.66 to $1.45), which raises short‑term earnings risk and likely explains some of the intraday weakness as investors mark down near‑term expectations (no direct article link).

About Biogen

Biogen Inc is a multinational biotechnology company focused on discovering, developing and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. Headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, the company has a longstanding emphasis on neuroscience, with research and commercial activities spanning multiple therapeutic areas including multiple sclerosis, spinal muscular atrophy and Alzheimer's disease. Biogen was founded in 1978 and has grown into a global biopharmaceutical firm with operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Japan and other international markets.

The company's marketed portfolio has historically included several well-known therapies for multiple sclerosis such as Avonex, Tysabri and Tecfidera, and it has pursued treatments for rare neurological conditions and genetic neuromuscular disorders.

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