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Morgan Stanley Cuts Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Price Target to $190.00

Written by MarketBeat
March 31, 2026
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Key Points

  • Morgan Stanley cut its price target for Progressive from $205 to $190 and kept an underweight rating, implying roughly a 4.11% downside from the current share price.
  • The analyst consensus remains a Hold with an average price target of $238.39, though individual opinions vary (6 Buys, 14 Holds, 2 Sells) and other firms' targets range widely.
  • Progressive shares traded down to $198.15 on the news, and insiders sold 11,687 shares worth about $2.41M over the last quarter, leaving insiders with just 0.33% ownership.
  • Interested in Progressive? Here are five stocks we like better.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR - Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $205.00 to $190.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an "underweight" rating on the insurance provider's stock. Morgan Stanley's price objective suggests a potential downside of 4.11% from the stock's current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. William Blair cut Progressive from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Progressive from $218.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Barclays set a $247.00 price objective on shares of Progressive in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Evercore restated a "negative" rating on shares of Progressive in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Progressive from $303.00 to $275.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Progressive has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $238.39.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Progressive

Progressive Stock Down 1.6%

NYSE:PGR traded down $3.24 on Tuesday, reaching $198.15. 1,078,411 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,465,625. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $205.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $218.96. The company has a market capitalization of $115.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.33. Progressive has a 12 month low of $196.38 and a 12 month high of $289.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Karen Bailo sold 3,517 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $745,604.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 32,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,857,776. The trade was a 9.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Carl G. Joyce sold 270 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.50, for a total transaction of $55,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 558 shares of the company's stock, valued at $115,227. This represents a 32.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,687 shares of company stock worth $2,413,044. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Progressive

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,261,140 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $12,584,067,000 after acquiring an additional 593,612 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,808,762 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $6,373,474,000 after buying an additional 78,374 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,921,724 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $3,398,123,000 after buying an additional 1,217,527 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 26.1% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,167,940 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $2,757,905,000 after buying an additional 2,314,864 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,972,574 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $2,928,141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,709,417 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.34% of the company's stock.

Progressive Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Progressive Corporation is a large U.S.-based property and casualty insurer that primarily underwrites personal auto insurance along with a broad suite of related products. Its offerings include coverage for private passenger automobiles, commercial auto fleets, motorcycles, boats and recreational vehicles, as well as homeowners, renters, umbrella and other specialty P&C products. Progressive also provides claims handling, risk management and related services to individual and commercial policyholders.

The company distributes its products through a mix of direct channels—online and by phone—and an extensive independent agent network.

Recommended Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Progressive (NYSE:PGR)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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