Morgan Stanley Cuts Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Price Target to $28.00

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO - Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an "equal weight" rating on the real estate investment trust's stock. Morgan Stanley's price target points to a potential upside of 7.68% from the stock's current price.

VNO has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $41.00 to $33.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Vornado Realty Trust from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, February 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $35.55.

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Read Our Latest Analysis on VNO

Vornado Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of VNO stock traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $26.00. 888,611 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,086,613. Vornado Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $24.57 and a fifty-two week high of $43.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 5.25 and a quick ratio of 5.25. The stock's fifty day moving average is $28.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.97. The company has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.53.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $453.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.23 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 49.99%.The business's revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNO. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Vornado Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $579,709,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,053,407 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $301,300,000 after buying an additional 1,598,643 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 27,787.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,489,737 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $60,379,000 after buying an additional 1,484,395 shares during the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,565,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 393,598.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,051,175 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $34,983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,908 shares in the last quarter. 90.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vornado Realty Trust Company Profile

Vornado Realty Trust is a self‐administered real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, management and redevelopment of office and retail properties. As a fully integrated REIT, the company oversees leasing, property management, building operations and strategic capital improvements designed to enhance asset value and tenant experience. Vornado's business model emphasizes long‐term cash flow generation through stable rental income and disciplined portfolio optimization.

The company's core portfolio is concentrated in New York City, where it holds a diverse mix of office towers and street‐level retail assets in prominent submarkets such as Midtown and the Penn Plaza corridor.

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